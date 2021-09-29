Northwest District judge sentences man to five years for raping a disabled woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday, a district court judge sentenced a Williston man to five years for raping a disabled woman in 2018.

In 2018, 77-year-old Larry Trout was charged with GSI for engaging in sex with someone he knew, or should have known, was incapable of understanding his conduct. Trout gave an Alford plea in April 2021, meaning he pleaded guilty without admitting guilt.

Judge Kirsten Sjue sentenced him to 10 years with five years suspended.

After a mental fitness evaluation in August 2019, Trout was declared unfit to stand trial. The case was reopened in October 2020 after a new psychological evaluation and competency ruling.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.