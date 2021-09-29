Advertisement

NDDoH has ambulances on standby to assist with transferring patients from hospitals

North Dakota Health Department
North Dakota Health Department
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As hospitals continue to fill up with patients, the North Dakota Health Department is putting a safety net in place in case things become too overwhelming for systems.

Using COVID dollars, the state has four ambulances on standby in the Bismarck-Mandan area to help transfer patients from hospitals if need be.

“We have both staffing shortages, increased utilization of hospitals, that have created a tremendous amount of pressure on the hospital system; and so, it’s been very difficult to find adequate beds, as this process is moving forward,” said NDDoH Health Resources and Response Section Chief Tim Wiedrich.

Three of the four ambulances are being leased through an out-of-state distributor, and they are staffed by the state’s temporary COVID response team.

Health department officials say they don’t know how long they will keep the extra ambulances on standby, but they will continue to monitor the virus.

