ND Lawmakers approve plan to subdivide

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After pushing the decision back, North Dakota’s Redistricting Committee voted to implement subdistricts with the new legislative boundaries.

Districts 4 and 9, which are made up of the Fort Berthold Reservation and surrounding counties, were granted subdivisions after trial leaders requested them.

Tribal leaders said these district splits will give the Native populations a better chance at having a candidate they support in the state legislature.

Based on Census data, the Native Americans would make up a racial majority of these two districts were subdivided, which some lawmakers and recent court ruling have determined is enough to justify the move.

Some on the committee and incumbent representatives for those two districts said subdivisions would be anti-democratic because it would give members of those subdivisions only one House Representative to vote for rather than two for all other districts.

This isn’t the end of the fight over splitting districts. The legislature is expected to start a special session in November, where they will debate and make changes to the lines as well. They may remove the subdivisions then.

