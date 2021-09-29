Advertisement

Nasdaq has worst day since March

(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 28, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite had its worst day since March, as it closed the day down nearly 3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost almost 570 points. Experts say this is likely because of recent announcements from the Fed.

“[The Federal Reserve] has been injecting these huge sums of money into the marketplace every month and they may stop doing that. Not cold turkey in November, but they’re going to taper it down. So instead of $120 billion, maybe $40 billion less. Then they’ll get to zero, then ultimately, they’ll start raising interest rates. But that could be 2023, even though the guesses are right now 2022,” said Eugene Graner, president of Heartland Investor Services.

The Nasdaq’s drop correlates with a rapid rise in tech share rates this week. Facebook and Microsoft lost more than three percent and Amazon lost more than two percent. Another factor weighing on the market? A budget showdown in Congress.

