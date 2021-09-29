McKenzie County breaks ground on new Fairground Ag Expo Building

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - With the growth that McKenzie County has seen over the last decade, officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for their new Fairgrounds facility.

The current fairgrounds, located north of Watford City, is moving to a larger area southwest of town off of highway 85. The new facility will include 212 acres of land and a 112 square foot Ag Expo building that will provide more space and opportunities for events throughout the year.

“This will be able to hold trade shows, rodeos, motorsports, anything a guy can dream up with a building that big,” said Chris Kubal with the fair board.

“I just look at the facility and the growth that can come out of this. I think the sky is the limit with this facility,” said Howdy Lawlar, McKenzie County Chairman.

The site is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

