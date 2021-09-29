Advertisement

Mask requirement remains in place for Fargo Public Schools

(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo School Board voted 7-2 to keep a mask mandate already in place for all district facilities.

The board previously voted to postpone a vote on the matter until Tuesday after a school board member pushed to bring an end to the mandate.

The board voted against a motion that was brought forward on September 18 to possibly recommend mask-wearing rather than require them.

During Tuesday’s virtual meeting, the majority of the board members expressed their disagreement with possibly making this change due to recent data on rising hospitalizations in the area.

Students and staff are required to continue wearing a face-covering in all district facilities.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck
Bismarck woman arrested for stabbing incident told police she had been ‘cutting bologna’
Mandan woman accused of embezzling from Target
Bismarck’s north Walmart temporarily closes for cleaning and sanitization
Bismarck stabbing
A man and woman were injured after a stabbing in Bismarck, a second woman in custody

Latest News

Instagram and mental health
Instagram detrimental to teens’ mental health, research shows
indoor shooting range dickinson
Dickinson man shares his indoor shooting range idea for community
Steve Lunderby (left), Dillon Lunderby (center), and Governor Greg Gianforte (right) at Eastern...
Governor Greg Gianforte visits Sidney, tours local meat plant
Shooting range
Dickinson man shares his indoor shooting range idea for community
Minot explosion and house fire
Investigators: recreational fire, aerosol can led to explosion at Minot house