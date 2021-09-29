Marauders volleyball team hopes to turn things around under new leadership

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary volleyball team is in its first season under new head coach Abby Pollart. As the team gets into the heart of the conference schedule, the Marauders hope to turn things around.

It’s been an adjustment for the Marauders as they get settled in with their new head coach, but as Pollart says, their record doesn’t reflect how much progress they’ve made.

Abby Pollart, U-Mary head coach, said: “The coolest part about this group is we are seeing improvements from week to week in a lot of big ways. We’re getting more competitive every week. It doesn’t matter who’s across the net from us. We’re doing a much better job of continuing to play what our game is and keeping our tempo regardless of what we’re seeing on the other side.”

With the focus on themselves, that doesn’t stop the team from giving it their all in every game.

Natalia Cruz, U-Mary senior, said: “Our team has a lot of fire. Everyone says we’re a really short team, but we definitely have that grit in us and we’re just able to turn it around and fight for each point. That’s the biggest thing we have.”

With the mentality of fighting for each point, it also frees up another aspect of their game.

Kaia Sueker, U-Mary junior, said: “For us it’s focusing on that serve and pass game, you know first ball and working from there. Our setters do a great job bettering that second ball and our hitters just putting it away. So, yeah, just working together as a team is what we do well.”

As the team continues to develop, they’ll get a boost from the hometown crowd along the way.

Pollart added: “It’s been a hard road trip here at the beginning of the year. It’s been almost four straight weeks on the road, so to be home in front of our crowd for two weekends, five matches in a row is a big deal. We have a great crowd; this is a great place to play. The crowd is almost right on top of you, so when we give them something to be excited about, it’s going to be a real fun atmosphere.”

Pollart is returning to U-Mary. She was an assistant before spending the last two seasons at Central Community College in Nebraska.

