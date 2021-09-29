Advertisement

K9 handlers, dogs train in Dunn County

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - K9 teams from across the state gathered for some training in Dunn County.

The exercises are meant to better integrate dogs and their handlers with SWAT teams. One drill exposed the dogs and their handlers to a gas while trying to find a suspect.

“We’ve done a lot of different building clearing, the building we have behind us is huge, which is great to get multiple different scenarios going on just inside that,” said Christopher Zabel, K9 handler.

Officers from Fargo, Bismarck, Dickinson, and Williston participated in the three-day training.

