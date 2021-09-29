Judge sentences Mandan man to life in prison for inappropriately touching multiple children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District judge sentenced a Mandan man for inappropriately touching multiple children in Burleigh County.

In May, 36-year-old Jeremy Frohlich pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition but withdrew the plea in August. A jury found him guilty Monday.

Judge Cynthia Feland sentenced Frohlich to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Frohlich was charged in 2019 with two counts of GSI in Burleigh county where the victim was under 15 for multiple incidents in 2010. He was also charged in 2019 with two counts of GSI in Morton County.

