Investigators: recreational fire, aerosol can led to explosion at Minot house

Minot explosion and house fire
Minot explosion and house fire(Courtesy: Casey Ricker)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Fire investigators said remnants of a recreational fire that had not gone out caused a fire, and subsequent explosion, at a southwest Minot home early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the home in the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue SW shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday and found the rear of the home engulfed in flames.

Battalion Chief Austin Burns told Your News Leader that investigators determined hot coals started a carpeted deck on fire on the rear of the home. He said the fire blew an aerosol can, which prompted the fire to spread.

A passerby heard the explosion and alerted the residents to evacuate. No one was hurt, but the fire caused significant damage to the home.

The Red Cross is assisting four people displaced by the fire.

Minot Fire reminds residents to make sure that recreational fires are completely and properly put out.

