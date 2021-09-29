Instagram detrimental to teens’ mental health, research shows

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While many adults get their social media fix from Facebook, teenagers are more drawn to Instagram. Recent reporting from the Wall Street Journal shows Instagram can be harmful to teenagers’ mental health.

Elsie and Haylie have many things in common: they’re both freshmen in college, they’re both 18, and they both spend ample amounts of time on Instagram.

”Every day,” said Haylie Gramling, a freshman at Bismarck State College.

”Like, every other hour probably,” said Elsie Marchuk, her classmate.

Haylie says she’s seen firsthand the impact the social media site can have on mental health.

”You know, you look at somebody else’s post and you’re like, ‘Oh, they have a lot of likes,’ then you look at yours and you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s not a lot of likes.’ So you have to focus on that and that brings you down. And you’re like, ‘Well what makes them better than you?’ Or like the comment section. So I think it’s very detrimental to people’s mental health,” said Haylie.

This is apparently something Facebook — the parent company to Instagram — has known for several years.

Experts in North Dakota say spending too much time on social media can affect various parts of your life.

“The more time we’ve been spending on social media, kids just aren’t getting the opportunity to develop those necessary social skills. As an OT, I see that play out as we have difficulty regulating our emotions throughout the day, so we don’t have to deal with conflict as much because we can hide behind our screens,” said Paige Mccullough, an occupational therapist for Red Door Pediatric Therapy.

Despite the bad rap Instagram has gotten in recent days, some teens say it can bring about positivity.

”I’m posting this because I like how it looks and I find it enjoyable, and I mostly just go on Instagram to look up Bible verses and stuff like that. So, I just find stuff that makes me happy on Instagram to look at, and I don’t try to look at anything else really,” said Elsie.

Although some teens, like Elsie, can glean happiness from Instagram, experts say too much time on social media can lead to a host of negative repercussions: including a negative self-image and sleep deprivation.

Until recently, Facebook was working on an Instagram Kids app specifically for children under the age of thirteen. In light of recent findings, they have placed the project on hold.

