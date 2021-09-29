The Haunted Fort set to open for 19th season Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s almost October, which means getting ready for Halloween activities.

The Haunted Fort at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is in its 19th season.

Clowns, zombies and ghosts, oh my! Each of the three haunted houses is full of its own unique frightening features.

“The monsters, ghouls, and actors, will be coming out with the full array of tools that they have to scare and have some fun here at Fort Abraham Lincoln,” said Matt Schanandore, assistant park manager for Fort Lincoln.

The Haunted Fort is open Fridays and Saturdays from October 1st to the 30th, and is typically geared toward fear-seekers 13 and older. However, this weekend there are two “spookless nights.”

“That’s for the younger kids, or people who don’t like to get scared. They just want to come out and see the scenes, experience the lighting and the sounds, without actually having to get scared by our monsters and ghouls,” said Schanandore.

After not being able to have the event last year, organizers said they’re excited to be back.

“It’s a great community event, and I think the community is very excited to come back out,” said Schanandore.

Organizers said if you’re looking for a fright, this is the place to go.

If you’re interested in being a scarer, there’s still plenty of opportunities to sign up to volunteer. You can find ticketing and volunteer information at hauntedfort.com.

