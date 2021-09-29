Good Samaritans help deputy responding to fatal crash in Dunn County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the motorists who helped a deputy responding to a fatal crash.

Dunn County Sheriff Gary Kuhn says the good Samaritans helped with traffic control on busy Highway 22.

He says they also helped put out a fire caused by the crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the three-vehicle incident that caused the death of a 24-year-old Dickinson woman. Kuhn says it was a great act of service on their part to jump in and help.

“They don’t expect to be recognized and they just did it because it was the right thing to do, we need help sometimes just like anybody else, and we truly appreciate everything they did on that tragic day,” said Kuhn.

Kuhn says it never hurts to ask a deputy if they need help if you come across a situation where additional units are still responding.

