Advertisement

End in sight for Bismarck’s road construction season

Road construction in Bismarck
Road construction in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The end of September means there’s an end in sight to this summer’s road construction. The City of Bismarck has taken advantage of warm, dry weather to progress projects.

At the city commission meeting Tuesday, Mayor Steve Bakken said he was getting calls asking when projects would be complete, especially for the Expressway and South Washington reconstruction.

“I know all the concrete work is completed now. The next phase will be milling off the asphalt that’s there and replacing the asphalt between what we constructed in concrete down to the ditch and back. That is the phase that is undergoing now. We will be keeping the traffic live on that roadway as that occurs,” said City Engineer Gabe Schell of the Expressway/South Washington project.

Schell said all the projects are currently on schedule and are expected to be completed by October 15th. However, if material or weather delays occur some projects may take slightly longer.

Commissioners also approved the pursuit of NDDOT Urban Road, Urban Regional, and Urban Grant program projects.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck
Bismarck’s north Walmart temporarily closes for cleaning and sanitization
This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment
Morris Brickle-Hicks
Convicted murderer asks North Dakota Supreme Court judge for reversal on appeal
Juan Enrique Solis
UPDATE: Missing 72-year-old Bismarck man found, Silver Alert canceled

Latest News

Richland County Health Department providing Flu Shot Clinic Thursday
K9 handlers and dogs training in Dunn County
K9 handlers, dogs train in Dunn County
Sidney Health Center latest to be affected by COVID-19 spike
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum speaks to lignite industry about carbon neutrality