End in sight for Bismarck’s road construction season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The end of September means there’s an end in sight to this summer’s road construction. The City of Bismarck has taken advantage of warm, dry weather to progress projects.

At the city commission meeting Tuesday, Mayor Steve Bakken said he was getting calls asking when projects would be complete, especially for the Expressway and South Washington reconstruction.

“I know all the concrete work is completed now. The next phase will be milling off the asphalt that’s there and replacing the asphalt between what we constructed in concrete down to the ditch and back. That is the phase that is undergoing now. We will be keeping the traffic live on that roadway as that occurs,” said City Engineer Gabe Schell of the Expressway/South Washington project.

Schell said all the projects are currently on schedule and are expected to be completed by October 15th. However, if material or weather delays occur some projects may take slightly longer.

Commissioners also approved the pursuit of NDDOT Urban Road, Urban Regional, and Urban Grant program projects.

