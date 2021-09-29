Drug task force makes six-figure bust in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A task force drug seizure in Minot Tuesday morning removed more than half a million dollars’ worth of narcotics off the streets, and landed a Minot man in jail, according to Minot Police investigators.

Investigators said the Ward County Narcotics Task Force and Minot Police executed a warrant at a northeast Minot residence around 11:30 a.m.

Officers seized 6.5 lbs. of methamphetamine with a street value of roughly $300,000, and roughly 170 grams of fentanyl, with a street value of around $350,000.

Investigators said they also located a large amount of marijuana, a stolen bicycle, and firearms.

Police arrested 44-year-old Loren Berg on eight felony charges, including two A-felony drug charges, as well as a misdemeanor.

Court records indicate Berg had an initial appearance scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Police said two others face lesser charges in connection with the case.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.