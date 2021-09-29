Advertisement

Drug task force makes six-figure bust in Minot

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A task force drug seizure in Minot Tuesday morning removed more than half a million dollars’ worth of narcotics off the streets, and landed a Minot man in jail, according to Minot Police investigators.

Investigators said the Ward County Narcotics Task Force and Minot Police executed a warrant at a northeast Minot residence around 11:30 a.m.

Officers seized 6.5 lbs. of methamphetamine with a street value of roughly $300,000, and roughly 170 grams of fentanyl, with a street value of around $350,000.

Investigators said they also located a large amount of marijuana, a stolen bicycle, and firearms.

Police arrested 44-year-old Loren Berg on eight felony charges, including two A-felony drug charges, as well as a misdemeanor.

Court records indicate Berg had an initial appearance scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Police said two others face lesser charges in connection with the case.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck
Bismarck’s north Walmart temporarily closes for cleaning and sanitization
This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment
Morris Brickle-Hicks
Convicted murderer asks North Dakota Supreme Court judge for reversal on appeal
Juan Enrique Solis
UPDATE: Missing 72-year-old Bismarck man found, Silver Alert canceled

Latest News

K9 handlers and dogs training in Dunn County
K9 handlers, dogs train in Dunn County
Sidney Health Center latest to be affected by COVID-19 spike
Road construction in Bismarck
End in sight for Bismarck’s road construction season
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum speaks to lignite industry about carbon neutrality
Democrat and Republican parties
What is the debt ceiling and why are politicians fighting over it?