Dickinson man shares his indoor shooting range idea for community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson man has been working on bringing an indoor shooting range to town for several years.

Edward Dick says coronavirus slowed down plans, but the project is starting to gain momentum. Shooting is a family past time for Edward.

“Called my wife and said I got my grandson his eighteenth birthday present, and she said what kind of gun is it?” said Edward Dick, Dickinson Indoor Ranges LLC. “So, I took him out and we went shooting.”

Edward is also an Army veteran and a former firefighter for thirty years. He says many victims of violence he met would have had a different outcome if they had a tool to defend themselves.

It’s why he wants to start an indoor shooting range in Dickinson.

“It’s training, training, and dedication to your self-defense,” said Edward.

Dickinson Indoor Ranges LLC would host pistol, shot gun, and other weapons, as well as hunters’ safety courses. He says owners of the land it would sit on want to be participants in the project along with construction partners.

“Eight lanes wide, 25 yards, and up to 50 caliber, full automatic,” said Edward.

Edward says he’s been talking to county commissioners about the $1.6 million project. So far, he has a $250,000 commitment from in-kind investments and cash from those wanting it built, but is looking for more partners.

“The more people that we can get to play, the better and faster we can do this,” said Edward.

Edward says with the closest indoor range being in Mandan, the project would keep business in the community and attract more people to the area. Edward hopes the indoor range can be complete by next year.

If you are interested in learning more about the project you can contact 701-761-0141 or dickinsonindoorranges@reagan.com.

