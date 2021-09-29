Advertisement

Class-B girls state golf tournament results
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heart River took a 22-shot lead into the second and final day of the Class-B girls state golf tournament in Carrington.

The Cougars were looking to stop Kindred’s streak of winning two titles in three years, as you may remember, 2020 was not played due to COVID.

Heart River extended its lead to win by 27-strokes over Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter. The third-place team is another local one, Linton-HMB.

Avery Bartels of Kindred was under par today and she won her second straight individual championship by a shot over Ainsley McLain of Grafton.

