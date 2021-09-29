BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heart River took a 22-shot lead into the second and final day of the Class-B girls state golf tournament in Carrington.

The Cougars were looking to stop Kindred’s streak of winning two titles in three years, as you may remember, 2020 was not played due to COVID.

Heart River extended its lead to win by 27-strokes over Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter. The third-place team is another local one, Linton-HMB.

Avery Bartels of Kindred was under par today and she won her second straight individual championship by a shot over Ainsley McLain of Grafton.

Class-B girls state golf tournament results (KFYR)

