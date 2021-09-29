Century is the lone undefeated volleyball team in Class-A

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If there was any question who’s the number one volleyball team in the W.D.A., it was answered Tuesday night. Century swept Bismarck, so the Patriots are now the only undefeated Class-A team in the state.

Hitters make the highlights, but setters like Delani Clarke put the ball in a spot for the Patriots to be successful.

“She’s the grandma of the team right now because she’s been up here for a while and her twin Jaycie they kind of bring the positive energy to our core that sometimes we don’t always have when we’re making mistakes,” said Logan Nissley, Century outside hitter.

Century has not made many mistakes this season. The Patriots have only lost two sets in nine conference victories and they’re 16-0 overall. Century is hosting Mandan on Thursday.

