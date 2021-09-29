Advertisement

Burgum speaks to lignite industry about carbon neutrality

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of the biggest players in coal and state leadership convened in Bismarck for one of the largest energy conventions all year.

Coal plays a significant role in the energy grid, but consumers are calling for other options, and North Dakota is trying to accommodate them.

At the Bismarck Event Center, state and industry leaders debated future options for the industry. North Dakota coal has been on a rollercoaster for the past few years. But it’s becoming clear that the challenges down the road aren’t just environmental.

Many large banks and investment firms have a strict policy against putting money towards coal plants. This is keeping capital from getting to companies in need if cash.

The industry isn’t just receiving pressure from the markets. Some of the conflict is internal with current investors.

“It’s not a direct kind of... I’ll say attack. It’s a very nuanced approach to how do you get to the end goals,” said Todd Telesz, Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

As the industry looks to be greener, the state is moving in-step.

Last Spring, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., announced the state goal of carbon neutrality by the end of the decade.

In front of lignite leaders, he shared the path of using carbon storage as a revenue stream to pay for the plan.

“We’re going to do it without mandates, without a single mandate. Not on one plant, not on one company, not on one community, not on one industry. We’re gonna do it with no regulation. How do you do it? We do it because the nation... and somebody said to me ‘and who’s gonna pay for it?’ I said, ‘no, we’re gonna get paid.’ The nation wants to get rid of their CO2, and we have one of the best repositories for it,” said Burgum.

Burgum added that the state is already receiving interest from companies with billions of dollars in investments on the line.

Earlier this week, state leaders approved the guidelines for the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, which was created during the last legislative session to put millions of dollars towards shovel-ready projects for cleaner energy options.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck
Bismarck’s north Walmart temporarily closes for cleaning and sanitization
This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment
Morris Brickle-Hicks
Convicted murderer asks North Dakota Supreme Court judge for reversal on appeal
Juan Enrique Solis
UPDATE: Missing 72-year-old Bismarck man found, Silver Alert canceled

Latest News

K9 handlers and dogs training in Dunn County
K9 handlers, dogs train in Dunn County
Sidney Health Center latest to be affected by COVID-19 spike
Road construction in Bismarck
End in sight for Bismarck’s road construction season
Democrat and Republican parties
What is the debt ceiling and why are politicians fighting over it?