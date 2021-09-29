16th Street Park in Bismarck to receive enhancements

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You may have noticed some beautification happening at the 16th Street Park in Bismarck.

It’s all made possible through a grant received by Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

When you look at the mural visual artist Ali LaRock is painting, you’ll notice it displays a joyful, playful, whimsical theme.

“I feel like we all need more play and joy and beauty in our lives and the title of the mural is called “Move In Your Own Way” and that goes along with the theme of what’s happening throughout this park as they try to revitalize the area,” said LaRock.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health received the AARP Community Challenge Grant, which helped pay for enhancements at the park like the mural.

“It’s located in a socially diverse area; as well it’s very walkable as it’s close to downtown, it’s close to residential businesses, so we just felt like this was a great park to bring some vibrancy to,” said Katie Johnke, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, nutrition services coordinator.

The roughly $7500 they received to enhance the park also helped pay for a put-in-cup design that says “Keep Moving” in the chain-link fence, semi-permanent paintings on the sidewalk, and a bench and game table which they are still waiting to receive.

LaRock says she hopes to be done with the mural within the next week or so.

