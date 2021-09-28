Advertisement

Whiting Petroleum Corporation expands in Bakken

Whiting Expands in the Bakken
Whiting Expands in the Bakken(kfyr)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The past year has been a turbulent one for oil and gas producers. After prices plummeted below zero in April 2020, West Texas Intermediate crude prices are now nearing $80 per barrel – and as those prices are recovering, so are producers.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a tough go of it during last spring’s downturn but has fought back and is now expanding in the Bakken.

The company announced plans in July to purchase drillable acres in Mountrail County. On Monday, it confirmed the acquisition totaling an estimated $271 million, which will translate into about 61 new drillable locations.

Whiting leaders say they sold off assets in the Denver-Julesberg Basin in Colorado to cover a portion of this acquisition, demonstrating the high revenue prospects in the Bakken.

In a release, Whiting President and CEO Lynn A. Peterson said, “”These two transactions result in a significantly deeper drilling inventory in our key Sanish operating area, while divesting of properties in Colorado that were not going to compete internally for capital.”

In response to our request for comment, a company spokesperson did not disclose from whom the acreage was purchased nor the exact location.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck
Bismarck woman arrested for stabbing incident told police she had been ‘cutting bologna’
Mandan woman accused of embezzling from Target
Bismarck stabbing
A man and woman were injured after a stabbing in Bismarck, a second woman in custody
This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment

Latest News

lower piercing age?
Bismarck ordinance could change piercing age to 14
Juan Enrique Solis
Police issue Silver Alert for 72-year-old Bismarck man
remembering deputy killed bismarck
Ten years later, Burleigh County remembers Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Sleeper
Momentum for subdivisions
ND Lawmakers to decide on subdivisions Wednesday
trinity health vaccine clinic
Trinity Health to begin scheduling appointments for Pfizer boosters