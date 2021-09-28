BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve been living in a COVID-19 pandemic for 18 months now, and a vaccine has been created to help fight against the virus, so at what point is COVID testing no longer needed?

NDDoH officials say they don’t foresee stopping the testing anytime soon.

Disease Control and Forensic Pathology Section Chief Kirby Kruger says from a medical point of view, testing is needed for diagnostic reasons, but it’s also important from the public health perspective so that people understand what their status is.

“You know if you’re having symptoms that are suggestive of a COVID-19 infection, it’s a good idea to get tested and be tested sooner versus later and understand what your situation is, and if you’re infected then you can take precautions that much earlier,” said NDDoH Disease Control and Forensic Pathology Section Chief Kirby Kruger.

Kruger says until they get to the point of feeling like the large waves of COVID cases go away, or they aren’t as large or it becomes like an influenza where there are seasonal peaks, testing may be focused more on the medical diagnostic side.

