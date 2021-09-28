Trinity Health honors surgeons for decade of medical progress

MINOT, N.D. – Surgeons and staff at Trinity Health are marking a decades worth of progress and achievements with robotic help.

Trinity Health was one of the first health care systems in the state to adapt robotic surgical tools in their operation rooms in 2010 and has since completed more than 2,000 collective surgeries with the help of Da Vinci robotic systems from the Intuitive corporation.

Ten surgeons were honored for completing 100 or more procedures using Da Vinci systems, including Dr. David Amsbury, who was recognized for completing more than 700 procedures with the technology.

He said with more precision and less invasive surgery options, patients are checking out much faster.

“They take less pain medicine , less narcotics, there’s less blood loss, there’s less pain, they’re on their feet much, much sooner, much faster. So we’ve really transformed patient recovery form a hysterectomy dramatically,” said Amsbury.

As the staffing shortage continues in healthcare across the country, directors at Trinity said the machines also provide some relief for staff, with the number of patients needing overnight stays and aftercare going down.

“Resources are obviously scarce now so it’s nice to be able to get these patients who otherwise would spend a day or two, gone after a hysterectomy in three hours and doing well and feeling well,” said OBGYN Department Head and Head of Robotics Dr. Tim Bedell.

Surgeons said the technology has streamlined the operations process. And with Trinity receiving the latest upgrades over the summer, they are looking to expand what surgical options will be available in the future.

