Trinity Health to begin scheduling appointments for Pfizer boosters

trinity health vaccine clinic
trinity health vaccine clinic(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health announced Tuesday it’s accepting appointments for booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are interested in receiving the shot must qualify for at least one of four categories:

  • Those over age 65.
  • Those 18 and up with underlying conditions placing them at risk for severe COVID-19.
  • Those 18 and up living in a group setting, such as nursing homes or group homes.
  • Those 18 and up working in occupations placing them at risk. This includes nursing home staff, healthcare workers, teachers, and day care staff, among others.

Those who qualify and want to schedule an appointment can call 701-857-2515. Vaccines are available Monday through Friday or a special Saturday clinic October 2.

Masks are required in all Trinity Health facilities.

