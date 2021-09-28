Advertisement

Texas man admits to 5 killings, felt compelled to sacrifice

This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg....
This undated photo provided by the Fort Worth Police Department shows Jason Thornburg. Thornburg, arrested in the deaths of three people whose dismembered bodies were discovered in a burning dumpster the week before in Texas, confessed to those slayings and two others, police said Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021.(Fort Worth Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has confessed to killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas, as well as his roommate and girlfriend, saying he felt compelled to sacrifice them.

Jason Thornburg was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of the three people whose bodies were found in the dumpster on Sept. 22.

Fort Worth police say while questioning the 41-year-old Thornburg about those killings, he also admitted to killing his roommate in Texas and girlfriend in Arizona.

Thornburg is being held on $1 million bond. Jail records do not list his attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck
Bismarck woman arrested for stabbing incident told police she had been ‘cutting bologna’
Mandan woman accused of embezzling from Target
Bismarck stabbing
A man and woman were injured after a stabbing in Bismarck, a second woman in custody
This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment

Latest News

Juan Enrique Solis
Police issue Silver Alert for 72-year-old Bismarck man
remembering deputy killed bismarck
Ten years later, Burleigh County remembers Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Sleeper
Momentum for subdivisions
ND Lawmakers to decide on subdivisions Wednesday
trinity health vaccine clinic
Trinity Health to begin scheduling appointments for Pfizer boosters
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul