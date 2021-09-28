Ten years later, Burleigh County remembers Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Sleeper

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a decade since Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Sleeper passed away in the line of duty. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department continues his legacy.

The bench outside the Burleigh County Courthouse memorializes a man who served his community.

Ten years ago, the scene was a little different when Deputy Bryan Sleeper’s family, friends and co-workers mourned his sudden passing. He suffered a heart attack on duty while working to arrest a suspect.

“He told me over the phone of the passing of Bryan. I still remember it was devastating news,” said Chief Deputy Gary Schaffer who was patrol sergeant while Deputy Sleeper was with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Now a decade later, Deputy Sleeper is still fondly remembered.

“You think back periodically about different things you laughed about with him. Different events and calls and that type of stuff that you were with him on and laughed about that,” said Sgt. Jeff Ball who worked the same shift as Deputy Sleeper at the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, but at the time was guarding the inmate who killed Bismarck Police Sgt. Steven Kenner just a few months earlier.

“You could just tell that [Deputy Sleeper] clearly got into law enforcement for the right reason. He was there to serve the public,” added Chief Deputy Schaffer.

Deputy Sleeper’s actions won’t be forgotten.

“One time he said, ‘Hey Sgt. I got somebody in the back seat, I am taking them in,’ and what it was was a calf. He found a small calf on the side of the road, picked it up, put it in his car, put a blanket on him, it was winter... that was just his way. He was just a genuinely good person,” added Chief Deputy Schaffer.

His passing is a reminder to those working dangerous jobs.

“Every day you get up and go to work, whether you’re a police officer, an oil worker, a firefighter. Obviously, they are dangerous jobs. You prepare mentally. Every day when you get up you think about it. You pray and hope for the best,” added Sgt. Ball.

Although they might not have worked with Deputy Sleeper, his legacy continues to reach all new recruits.

“Around here we have had both Kenner and Sleeper lose their lives in the line of duty. You still drive around, and you still see the stickers memorializing their lives. Anyone you talk about them says they were amazing human beings,” said Burleigh County Deputy Sheriff Zach Niebuhr, who recalls Deputy Sleeper’s story from trainings at the department.

Sleeper was sworn in as a deputy in 2007. He received the North Dakota Peace Officer’s Association Life Saving award and others during his career.

Deputy Sleeper was the second Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department deputy killed in the line of duty in the department’s history. Deputy George Piepkorn died November 19th, 1930.

