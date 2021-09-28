Refinery developer near TRNP secures contract for diesel and gas

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The developer of an oil refinery planned near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota has a new contract with a company that will buy and market all diesel and gasoline produced at the facility.

Developer Meridian Energy Group says its 10-year contract with Musket Corp. covers 360 million gallons of diesel and 280 million gallons of gasoline produced annually. The fuels make up 90% of the volume of refined products at the plant.

“The closing or curtailment of operations of several older, inefficient and environmentally challenged refineries has greatly expanded and accelerated the opportunities for Meridian to improve the environmental and social impact of the industry through the distribution of cleaner transportation fuels from next-generation refineries,” Meridian Chairman and CEO William Prentice said.

Meridian first proposed the refinery just 3 miles from the park in 2016, with the goal of having it operating by next year.

Meridian says the Billings County project has faced delays due to the pandemic and litigation from environmental groups, and the company has struggled to secure financing. Environmentalists objected to the permitting process and have concerns about the refinery’s proximity to the national park.

The company announced last November that it had entered into an agreement with Utah-based Kiva Energy, which will purchase propane and butane from the refinery.

