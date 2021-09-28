Oil prices are up, but for how long?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil prices are experiencing an uptick, but investment experts warn it may not last.

Brent Crude topped nearly $80 per barrel Tuesday. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate Crude was around $76 per barrel. Heartland Financial President Eugene Graner said this increase is due to a shortfall of supplies in European countries, following a press for renewable energy supplies there.

“Now that we’re seeing prices elevate here into the seventies, it’ll bring about the interest of expanding production, as North Dakota has fallen behind on oil production compared to other states. We used to be second, now we’re third in the nation for oil production,” said Graner.

Graner said oil prices will likely stall at the $80 per barrel mark, as there’s uncertainty surrounding interest rates, the October stock market, and how that will impact the industry.

