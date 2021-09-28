Bismarck’s north Walmart temporarily closes for cleaning and sanitization

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s north Walmart store closed its doors early on Tuesday in order to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the store.

The Walmart store, located at 1400 Skyline Boulevard, closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. This period will also allow enough time for its employees to restock its shelves as well as thoroughly clean the building.

In a statement, Walmart representatives wrote: “Several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic… Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. When the store reopens (Thursday), we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.”

