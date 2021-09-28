Advertisement

Bismarck’s north Walmart temporarily closes for cleaning and sanitization

(Mike Mozart/Flickr Creative Commons)
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s north Walmart store closed its doors early on Tuesday in order to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the store.

The Walmart store, located at 1400 Skyline Boulevard, closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. This period will also allow enough time for its employees to restock its shelves as well as thoroughly clean the building.

In a statement, Walmart representatives wrote: “Several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic… Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. When the store reopens (Thursday), we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck
Bismarck woman arrested for stabbing incident told police she had been ‘cutting bologna’
Mandan woman accused of embezzling from Target
Bismarck stabbing
A man and woman were injured after a stabbing in Bismarck, a second woman in custody
Daredevil John Smith, known as the Flying Farmer, crashes his Chevrolet Caprice while...
North Dakota stuntman known as Flying Farmer crashes on jump

Latest News

Montana National Guard logo
Montana Governor sends National Guard to Sidney to help with COVID surge
Deputy Sheriff Bryan Sleeper
Ten years later, Burleigh County remembers Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Sleeper
Bill introduced calls for strict defiance of Afghanistan under Taliban rule
Running for Matthew: Killdeer students running to support teammate