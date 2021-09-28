NDSU at UND in Football this Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday marks the first time The University of North Dakota and North Dakota State will be playing football in Grand Forks since 2003.

They did play in the spring for the first time as F.C.S. conference opponents during the spring season. Both the Bison and the Fighting Hawks are coming off a bye week.

Bubba Schweigert, UND Head Coach, said: “It’s been 18 years since North Dakota State has been in Grand Forks. We’re excited about this opportunity, and this is the reason we wanted to be in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. In the spring, in our first year in the conference, South Dakota State, South Dakota were here in Grand Forks. I think for our student-athletes its a better experience, a better experience for our fan base and our supporters and the home field advantage.”

Matt Entz, NDSU Head Coach, said: “We look at their personnel and they do have some newer faces that we did not play in the spring up front of the offensive line. I think they’ve done a great job of getting that group to jell together. They have an All-American running back. They have a freshman All-American wide receiver. I think Garrett Maag is a really good wide receiver, a big X. They’re going to throw back-shoulder throws to him. I think their quarterback does a great job. He hasn’t been sacked twice all year.”

For quarterback Quincy Patterson, this will be the first time this season that he’s going to face a defense with multiple blitz packages.

Entz said: “He’s got to do a great job of the mental prep and watching film and being able to see the rotation of the safety’s, alignments out of backers, things that give away the pressure, if there’s pressure coming, but it’s just a critical for our offensive lineman to see demeanor of stances, and is this player on or is he off, is he dropping. We have to do a really good job of identifying that.”

The Fighting Hawks know being able to run and then stopping it on defense will play a major factor in who wins on Saturday.

Schweigert said: “You got to play really physical, and you got to know your assignments on both sides of the ball. You got to play at a fast tempo and that’s what we’re focusing on. The better prepared you are, the faster and more physical that you can play, and our guys got to be up for that challenge.”

In the spring, the Bison beat UND 34-13. NDSU is ranked 5th this week in the FCS coaches poll while UND is 11th.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.