Advertisement

Montana Governor sends National Guard to Sidney to help with COVID surge

Montana National Guard logo
Montana National Guard logo(KFYR)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s all hands on deck amid the latest COVID-19 surge in Montana.

With active cases up to 11,416, hospitals are getting overwhelmed, prompting Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) to activate the Montana National Guard.

Gianforte announced Tuesday that he is sending four soldiers to Sidney Health Center, saying: “As Sidney Health Center and hospitals across the state face strains to their systems, the men and women of the Montana National Guard are playing an important support role.”

Montana’s Health Department reports there are 427 people in the hospital as of Tuesday. Amid staffing shortages, hospitals are struggling to keep up with demand and have sent the governor formal requests for help.

To date, the governor has activated 148 National Guard members to help in hospitals across the state, as well as in the state lab.

“Our entire state thanks them for stepping up to serve their communities,” said Gianforte.

The governor is in Sidney this week as part of his 56 County Tour.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The low water level has given the curious a glimpse of a nearly 130-year-old shipwreck.
Low Missouri river levels expose 130-year-old shipwreck
Bismarck woman arrested for stabbing incident told police she had been ‘cutting bologna’
Mandan woman accused of embezzling from Target
Bismarck stabbing
A man and woman were injured after a stabbing in Bismarck, a second woman in custody
Daredevil John Smith, known as the Flying Farmer, crashes his Chevrolet Caprice while...
North Dakota stuntman known as Flying Farmer crashes on jump

Latest News

Deputy Sheriff Bryan Sleeper
Ten years later, Burleigh County remembers Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Sleeper
Bismarck’s north Walmart temporarily closes for cleaning and sanitization
Bill introduced calls for strict defiance of Afghanistan under Taliban rule
Running for Matthew: Killdeer students running to support teammate