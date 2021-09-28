Montana Governor sends National Guard to Sidney to help with COVID surge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s all hands on deck amid the latest COVID-19 surge in Montana.

With active cases up to 11,416, hospitals are getting overwhelmed, prompting Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) to activate the Montana National Guard.

Gianforte announced Tuesday that he is sending four soldiers to Sidney Health Center, saying: “As Sidney Health Center and hospitals across the state face strains to their systems, the men and women of the Montana National Guard are playing an important support role.”

Montana’s Health Department reports there are 427 people in the hospital as of Tuesday. Amid staffing shortages, hospitals are struggling to keep up with demand and have sent the governor formal requests for help.

To date, the governor has activated 148 National Guard members to help in hospitals across the state, as well as in the state lab.

“Our entire state thanks them for stepping up to serve their communities,” said Gianforte.

The governor is in Sidney this week as part of his 56 County Tour.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.