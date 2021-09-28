Main Street Minute: Legacy Health Clinic joins the Minot health scene

MINOT, N.D. – Healthcare has been on the forefront of everyone’s mind throughout the pandemic.

In this week’s Main Street Minute, Grace Kraemer headed over to Legacy Clinic to check out how the new primary care provider is putting their own spin on medicine.

Located conveniently off 20th Avenue SW, Legacy Clinic is changing the way the Magic City community can get health care.

Innovative and friendly — that’s what patients said they’re experiencing at this new health clinic.

“It’s that small-town atmosphere when you walk in. You’re greeted at the door, you’re not just a number, you’re a person. They remember you when you come back in, right down from the front desk to the nurse to Cim herself,” said Kelly Sorensen, a patient at Legacy Health Care.

After more than 20 years of experience under her belt, Cim, the nurse practitioner at Legacy, said she wanted to do something different for her patients.

“I just had patients that approached me giving me ideas of opening my own clinic just so I had more time with them. I want to be able to listen to them more and give them the care that they need,” said Cim Berg- Hooker, the founder and a provider at Legacy Health Clinic.

And offering different forms of healthcare like IV therapy.

“I guess I can say it’s my baby because it’s the first clinic in town and I just want to get the information out to people so that they know, instead of having to go to the E.R. to get hydrated, it’s a simple process here,” said Berg- Hooker.

Giving Minot another option for healthcare.

“You have a young person that is kind of going out on their own. Let’s root for the underdog. Let’s go for the person who is putting the trust in herself, and I just think it’s going to be really good for Minot.”

Legacy Health is currently taking new patients and accepts most forms of insurance.

They are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

