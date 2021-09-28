Advertisement

Kittner Leads NCAA Division-II

Danny Kittner
Danny Kittner(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Through four games there one thing U-Mary’s football opponents know, but they cannot stop it. Danny Kittner is going to catch passes.

The Sophomore from Gilbert, Arizona is number one in the nation in Division-II in catches per-game with 12, yards per-game (176), total yards (704) and he’s 4th in the country in touchdowns with six.

“I love it all, but my favorite is playing slot. I like being on the inside. I don’t mind the dirty work. It’s tough in the slot because you have to come across the middle sometimes and make those tough catches and be prepared to take a hit but that’s just comes with it. I’d say slot is my favorite,” said Danny Kittner, U-Mary wide receiver.

Marauders senior Luke Little is 5th in the country in catches per-game and total yards, plus he’s tied with Kittner with six touchdown receptions.

U-Mary is in Aberdeen this week to play at Northern State’s new stadium. The Marauders won their last road game in Marshall against Southwest Minnesota State.

