Downtown Bottineau gets a ‘face-lift’ and receives state award

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – What first started off as flower planters in front of businesses, turned into a whole town effort as the City of Bottineau works to improve their downtown area.

The town’s Beautification Committee wants to help attract more business and tourism by adding murals and a pocket park to the busy area.

Pride and honor are just a few things that come to mind when local Bottineau residents gaze at this new mural at the Bottineau Veterans Memorial.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea. When people come here they’re going to look and say, ‘Wow, these people really are dedicated to their community. They really appreciate what people have done for them’,” said Mae Streich, a Bottineau resident and president of the local VWF chapter.

The mural honors both past and present service men and women.

“I am sure they’re thinking that this is an awesome thing that the people that have painted this have done for them to show respect and pride for our military and country,” said Lois Schaefer, the state’s Americanism Chairman for the Department of North Dakota VWF Auxiliary.

The city has a total of eight murals.

The people of Bottineau have been working all summer to update their downtown area.

“We want people to come back and talk about us and toot our horn a little bit. Yeah we have a lot to offer people and we want them to enjoy their experience,” said city auditor Penny Nostdahl.

Using local artists to inspire true small town works of art.

“When you’re in the midst of doing it, it’s all work and sore muscles, but when you see the job completed it’s a great deal of satisfaction and pride that you’re part of the creation of it,” said Glenda Heisler, a local artist.

The man behind the scenes, Harely Getzlaff, has seen this process through for many years and is so happy to see people take notice.

“We have people coming down from the lake and all over and it invites them to drive down main street and they’ll say, “Wow, look what you guys have done’,” said Getzlaff, a member of the Bottineau City Council.

Getzlaff added that this is just the beginning and he cannot wait to see what the city will look like in years to come.

Bottineau was recently awarded a Main Street Excellence Award for their downtown beautification process from the state’s department of commerce.

The committee has been able to commission murals and add parks with the help of donations, grants, and money from the city.

