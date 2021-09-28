Convicted murderer asks North Dakota Supreme Court judge for reversal on appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, a man sentenced for murdering a woman behind Runnings in Bismarck in 2016, asked a judge for a reversal on his appeal.

In September 2017, a jury found Morris Brickle-Hicks guilty of the murder of Misty Coffelt. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Now, defense attorney Kiara Kraus-Parr argues that Brickle-Hicks’ trial counsel was ineffective, stating that the attorney should have called the victim’s boyfriend to the stand.

A North Dakota Supreme Court judge notes that for a reversal, the defendant must prove representation was unreasonable and that the deficiency was prejudicial to the defense.

The judge is reviewing the argument and will make a decision at a later date.

