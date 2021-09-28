Advertisement

Both of ND’s Senators vote down bill to avoid government shutdown

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday night, the United States Senate voted down a bill which would have avoided a government shutdown.

The vote was along party lines, 50 - 48, with the Democratic Majority Leader joining the Republicans in voting against it as well.

Both of North Dakota’s Senators voted against the bill which would have lifted the debt ceiling.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., blamed Democrats on pursuing partisan priorities.

“As inflation soars and the economy stalls, Democrats are trying to ram a massive, liberal spending package through Congress, and they are threatening to shut down the government if Republicans don’t go along with their plan,” said Cramer in a statement.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., echoed Cramer’s concerns over spending.

“That would be bad for our country, which is why we are working to oppose it. It’s also why I oppose their proposal to suspend the debt ceiling as it would help them pass their tax and spending plan,” said Hoeven.

Federal lawmakers have until Friday to make a deal before a government shutdown is triggered.

