Bismarck ordinance could change piercing age to 14

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission considers new ordinances all the time, but the latest one has to do with changing the regulations around body piercings.

Bismarck businesses like Alchemist Tattoo have been pushing for changes to the minimum age requirement for piercings. A new city ordinance on Tuesday night’s meeting agenda is set to do that.

Pretty soon, piercing rooms could be open to people as young as 14.

“We have a lot of clients who don’t understand why they can’t get pierced in this county,” said Aileen Fritz, co-owner of Alchemist Tattoo.

Current city ordinances have the minimum age for piercing set to 16. Fritz says lowering the age to 14 would level the playing field with businesses outside of city limits without age requirements.

“I think it’s really important to support your community and keep money in the community,” said Fritz.

The ordinance was a collaboration with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

“Something like this just seemed to make sense. It can be safely done, other codes allow for it. It could be affecting the business of our body artists here in town. So, at least they would have the avenue to provide this service,” said Anton Sattler, environmental health division administrator for the City of Bismarck.

Fritz says the change creates a safer option for teens.

“There’s such a big demand. If they don’t get it done here, unfortunately, there’s a chance they’re just going to go home and do it,” said Fritz.

The ordinance wouldn’t change tattooing regulations.

If the ordinance passes, Sattler says the new age requirement would take effect immediately.

