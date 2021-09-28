Bill introduced calls for strict defiance of Afghanistan under Taliban rule

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senators have introduced legislation that provides a comprehensive plan that addresses handling Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

The Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act imposes sanctions against the Taliban, as well as confirms that the U.S. will not recognize the group as an ambassador to the country.

It also calls for the creation of a task force to assist with evacuating Americans and establishes a legal residence process for those wanting to leave the country.

The bill was introduced by two senators, including Senator John Hoeven, and is cosponsored 22 Republican senators.

“This legislation focuses on the outstanding issues and concerns that need to be addressed, and it outlines our commitment to rescue those left behind, defend the United States’ national security interests and preserve our credibility to the rest of the world. At the same time, we continue pressing for answers and accountability from the Biden administration for their failed withdrawal,” Sen. Hoeven said.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.