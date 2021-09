BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A recording from the Minot Amtrak station states as of Sept. 28, the westbound Empire Builder through the Magic City to Portland and Seattle will resume Sept. 29 and the eastbound Empire Builder through Minot will resume on Thursday night, Sept. 30.

If you need more information, you can call 1-800 872-7245.

