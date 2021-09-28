Seventh graders at Williston Innovation Academy to go to distance learning

WILLISTON, N.D. - Seventh graders who attend Williston’s Innovation Academy will be learning remotely for the next week due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake said the decision was made due to teachers being quarantined due to the virus and a lack of substitute teachers. Starting Tuesday, students will remain at home until Tuesday, Oct. 5. He said he believes this is isolated to just the seventh-grade staff and that this will only be temporary.

“We don’t want to end up in a full-blown distance learning environment and we’re hopeful that we can get the kids back to school and the teachers as soon as possible,” said Thake.

This is the first time this year the school district has had to move an entire grade to distance learning.

