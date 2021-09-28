Advertisement

Seventh graders at Williston Innovation Academy to go to distance learning

Williston Innovation Academy logo
Williston Innovation Academy logo(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Seventh graders who attend Williston’s Innovation Academy will be learning remotely for the next week due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake said the decision was made due to teachers being quarantined due to the virus and a lack of substitute teachers. Starting Tuesday, students will remain at home until Tuesday, Oct. 5. He said he believes this is isolated to just the seventh-grade staff and that this will only be temporary.

“We don’t want to end up in a full-blown distance learning environment and we’re hopeful that we can get the kids back to school and the teachers as soon as possible,” said Thake.

This is the first time this year the school district has had to move an entire grade to distance learning.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck stabbing
A man and woman were injured after a stabbing in Bismarck, a second woman in custody
Daredevil John Smith, known as the Flying Farmer, crashes his Chevrolet Caprice while...
North Dakota stuntman known as Flying Farmer crashes on jump
San Haven
Rolette Co. Sheriff: no trespassing at San Haven
Montana train derailment
Amtrak train derailment in Montana causes travel delays in North Dakota
bismarck stabbing mug
Bismarck woman arrested for stabbing incident told police she had been “cutting bologna”

Latest News

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
Both of ND’s Senators vote down bill to avoid government shutdown
Legacy Clinic Minot
Main Street Minute: Legacy Health Clinic joins the Minot health scene
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Kaden Chadwick
teacher of the year north dakota
Harvey’s Bret Dockter named Teacher of the Year