11AA & 11A football poll after week five

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century and Jamestown are the number one ranked high school football teams in Class-11AA and 11A.

The voting is conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-11AA FOOTBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (11) — 5-0 Record — 71 pts — Last week: 1st

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (4) — 5-0 Record — 64 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo Shanley — 3-2 Record — 39 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. West Fargo — 3-2 Record — 36 pts — Last week: 3rd

5. Fargo Davies — 3-2 Record — 12 pts — Last week: NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Mandan (2-3)

CLASS-11A FOOTBALL POLL

1. Jamestown (13.5) — 4-1 Record — 73.5 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Bismarck St. Mary’s (1.5) — 4-1 Record — 61.5 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo North — 4-1 Record — 40 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Devils Lake — 4-1 Record — 29 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Dickinson — 2-3 Record — 16 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Wahpeton (4-1)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.