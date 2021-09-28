11AA & 11A football poll after week five
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century and Jamestown are the number one ranked high school football teams in Class-11AA and 11A.
The voting is conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
CLASS-11AA FOOTBALL POLL
1. Bismarck Century (11) — 5-0 Record — 71 pts — Last week: 1st
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (4) — 5-0 Record — 64 pts — Last week: 2nd
3. Fargo Shanley — 3-2 Record — 39 pts — Last week: 3rd
4. West Fargo — 3-2 Record — 36 pts — Last week: 3rd
5. Fargo Davies — 3-2 Record — 12 pts — Last week: NR
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Mandan (2-3)
CLASS-11A FOOTBALL POLL
1. Jamestown (13.5) — 4-1 Record — 73.5 pts — Last week: 1st
2. Bismarck St. Mary’s (1.5) — 4-1 Record — 61.5 pts — Last week: 2nd
3. Fargo North — 4-1 Record — 40 pts — Last week: 3rd
4. Devils Lake — 4-1 Record — 29 pts — Last week: 4th
5. Dickinson — 2-3 Record — 16 pts — Last week: 5th
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Wahpeton (4-1)
