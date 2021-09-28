Advertisement

11AA & 11A football poll after week five

Class 11AA & 11A Football Poll
Class 11AA & 11A Football Poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century and Jamestown are the number one ranked high school football teams in Class-11AA and 11A.

The voting is conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-11AA FOOTBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (11) — 5-0 Record — 71 pts — Last week: 1st

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (4) — 5-0 Record — 64 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo Shanley — 3-2 Record — 39 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. West Fargo — 3-2 Record — 36 pts — Last week: 3rd

5. Fargo Davies — 3-2 Record — 12 pts — Last week: NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Mandan (2-3)

CLASS-11A FOOTBALL POLL

1. Jamestown (13.5) — 4-1 Record — 73.5 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Bismarck St. Mary’s (1.5) — 4-1 Record — 61.5 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo North — 4-1 Record — 40 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Devils Lake — 4-1 Record — 29 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Dickinson — 2-3 Record — 16 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Wahpeton (4-1)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck stabbing
A man and woman were injured after a stabbing in Bismarck, a second woman in custody
Daredevil John Smith, known as the Flying Farmer, crashes his Chevrolet Caprice while...
North Dakota stuntman known as Flying Farmer crashes on jump
San Haven
Rolette Co. Sheriff: no trespassing at San Haven
Montana train derailment
Amtrak train derailment in Montana causes travel delays in North Dakota
bismarck stabbing mug
Bismarck woman arrested for stabbing incident told police she had been “cutting bologna”

Latest News

First football game in grand forks since 2003 UND NDST
NDSU at UND in football this Saturday
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Kaden Chadwick
sports 9/27/21
6PM Sportscast 9/27/21
Kaden Chadwick
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Kaden Chadwick