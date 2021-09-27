Women in North Dakota and across nation purchase guns at higher rates than in past decades

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The notion of a “typical” gun-owner is shifting.

“It’s been interesting over the past few years. It’s actually been going on for many years now with women who are interested in having some type of personal protection device,” said Josette Severson, owner of Prairie Patriot Firearms Training.

Women are catching up to men as new gun buyers in the United States. A study by Harvard and Northeastern shows since 2019 nearly half of all new gun buyers were women. This is a shift from past decades where women only accounted for 10-20% of new gun owners.

Severson encourages new gun owners to take training classes and practice.

“It’s stance, and grip, and proper fundamentals. Then we move into firearm safety, and later on it’s storing the firearm, and how do we clean the firearm, which is what we are doing today. We basically cover all bases just over time,” said Kayne Mann, USCCA Instructor at Prairie Patriot.

Severson says she’s noticed more women coming to her shooting league after training.

“They are understanding that, ‘I have the training in this too, but now I need to actually practice. Where will I have that holstered on me? Will I be wearing a dress? How do I draw from that?’” added Severson.

For instructors, teaching someone new skills is rewarding.

“It’s so funny, some of my women’s classes are my favorite because they will come in nervous and leave shooting better than me,” said Mann.

More than 3.2 million people bought guns for the first time between January and June 2021. The increased interest gives instructors the ability to shoot down some misconceptions.

“Actually a lot of times when women come in, they say they want small and light, easy to carry, easy to conceal. Well, what you need to understand is when you go smaller and lighter there is going to be much more recoil on that unless you do practice your fundamentals,” said Severson.

For each woman that picks up a firearm, the reasoning is different.

“It’s empowering, that feeling and knowing that I control this tool.. and it is fun, there’s just something about hitting that paper exactly where you want the bullet to strike,” said Severson.

Severson says that since the pandemic, she’s also seen increased numbers of elderly individuals purchasing guns for the first time.

The Harvard and Northeastern study also revealed that the 19.6 million existing gun owners who bought additional firearms since 2019 were 71% male and 74% white.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.