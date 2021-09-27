Witness recounts explosion, fire in southwest Minot neighborhood

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Fire Department is investigating the cause of an explosion at a home in southwest Minot early Monday morning.

Minot Fire received a call about an explosion on 2nd Avenue SW at 1:35 a.m. and arrived on scene to a fire engulfing the back of the house.

Fire responders began a search and rescue looking for occupants.

The department said a pedestrian walking by the home at the time helped the owners evacuate.

Witnesses across the Souris River, who were awoken by the explosion, said firefighters were quick to respond.

“I called 9-1 1 and they had already been notified so we just kind of watched it. It was definitely climbing up the trees, so we were worried about that, and we were worried that someone might also be inside. And then we’re also worried, there’s power lines over there we kind of heard some popping,” said Casey Ricker, witness.

According to the city of Minot, the fire department extinguished the flames and kept it from spreading to nearby structures.

No one was hurt.

