While hospitals are faced with staffing shortages, ethics committees are looking at some tough choices

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As COVID-19 patients continue to fill hospitals across the county and many facilities are faced with staffing shortages, ethics committees are looking at some tough choices.

Some hospitals in other states have had to begin rationing care, and while that hasn’t happened in North Dakota yet, there are significant challenges.

Sanford Bismarck Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Meeker says every hospital has a plan of action for the moment when, or if things overwhelm the system.

He says if they ever reached a disaster scenario where they couldn’t take care of patients, and nobody else could take care of patients either, they would invoke the ethics committee and deal with patient care the best they could.

“We all track each other’s capacity, and we do fairly routinely transfer amongst ourselves because we’re all largely in the same position. Almost all of the hospitals are out of staffing. Their capacity is limited by their staffing,” said Meeker.

Meeker says they’ve never had to use their ethics committee or ration care, because so far, the state has had enough capacity.

However, Meeker says they get calls every day from Montana, South Dakota and Minnesota to transfer patients to North Dakota, showing that the nationwide staffing and capacity issue is impacting hospitals throughout the upper Midwest.

