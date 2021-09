NASHVILLE, T.N. (KFYR) - Carson Wentz would fight through the pain on Sunday but in the end, it wouldn’t be enough as the Colts fell to the Titans 25 to 16.

Wentz, who is battling two sprained ankles went 19/37 on completions with 194 yards passing.

The Colts (0-3) will next play at the Dolphins on Sunday.

