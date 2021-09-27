Advertisement

WDA soccer tournament set with regular season wrapped up

WDA soccer
WDA soccer(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the WDA soccer tournament is now set.

The schedule is as follows:

Play-in games: (9/28)

(8) Williston @ (5) Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.

(7) Mandan @ (6) Dickinson, TBA

State qualifiers: (10/2)

4 Legacy vs. (5/8) Winner

(3) Century vs. (6/7) winner

Championship: (10/2)

(1) Minot vs. (2) Bismarck High, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck stabbing
A man and woman were injured after a stabbing in Bismarck, a second woman in custody
Daredevil John Smith, known as the Flying Farmer, crashes his Chevrolet Caprice while...
North Dakota stuntman known as Flying Farmer crashes on jump
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
At least 3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana
Amtrak passenger train derailed near Joplin, Montana
At least three dead in Amtrak passenger train derailment in north-central Montana
Montana train derailment
Amtrak train derailment in Montana causes travel delays in North Dakota

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings
Cousins leads Vikings over Seahawks for 1st win
Carson Wentz
Wentz, Colts fall to 0-3 after loss to Titans, 25 to 16
5pm Sportscast 09/26/21
5pm Sportscast 09/26/21
10pm Sportscast 09/25/21
10pm Sportscast 09/25/21