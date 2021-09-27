WDA soccer tournament set with regular season wrapped up
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the WDA soccer tournament is now set.
The schedule is as follows:
Play-in games: (9/28)
(8) Williston @ (5) Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.
(7) Mandan @ (6) Dickinson, TBA
State qualifiers: (10/2)
4 Legacy vs. (5/8) Winner
(3) Century vs. (6/7) winner
Championship: (10/2)
(1) Minot vs. (2) Bismarck High, 4 p.m.
