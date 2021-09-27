WDA soccer tournament set with regular season wrapped up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the WDA soccer tournament is now set.

The schedule is as follows:

Play-in games: (9/28)

(8) Williston @ (5) Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.

(7) Mandan @ (6) Dickinson, TBA

State qualifiers: (10/2)

4 Legacy vs. (5/8) Winner

(3) Century vs. (6/7) winner

Championship: (10/2)

(1) Minot vs. (2) Bismarck High, 4 p.m.

