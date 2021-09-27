VELVA, N.D. – Kaden Chadwick is one of two stand-out-seniors on the Velva Football team this year.

His work on the field makes him the United Community Bank Athlete of the Week.

Kaden Chadwick started playing youth football back around fourth and fifth grade. He said his dad pushed him forward and he found his love for the game.

“I mean there’s always stuff to work on, but I like where I am right now. I can obviously go higher, but right now I like where I’m at,” said Chadwick.

At 6′5″, 280 lbs., he stands out physically and as a personality on the team.

“He’s a great guy, he’s always got something funny to say. He’s a great guy, and a great leader to have on the team,” said Ty Iglehart, teammate.

The coaches said they’re pretty glad to see him on the field as well.

“It’s been great for us to have a player like him in our program, and this year being a senior he’s definitely showing a lot of leadership, and giving us that experience that we’re maybe missing teamwise, but at the same time we’re able to look up at him and he does a nice job of leading us,” said Larry Sandy, Coach.

Kaden has already signed to play for the bison next year at NDSU.

The team sits undefeated at 5-0 this season.

This Friday they’re hosting South Prairie/Max in Velva.

