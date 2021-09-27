Advertisement

State unloading $275 million for clean energy projects

(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 27, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Within the next few months, North Dakota could release upwards of $275 million for green energy projects.

The governor and other state leaders approved the guidelines for the state’s newly-formed Clean Sustainable Energy Authority.

The authority was created by the state legislature during the last legislative session and was given $250 million in loans and $25 million in grants for companies pursuing carbon neutral products.

The first deadline for applicants is November 1st, and industry leaders discuss how the early guidelines will bring attention to the program.

“At least find out how much activity... how much interest there’s actually in the program. But I suspect that’ll be quite large and probably exceed the dollars that are currently in there,” said Al Anderson, Clean Sustainable Energy Authority director.

State leaders say they’re already getting interest from companies, which could lead to another round of applications if the legislature refills the authority’s accounts.

