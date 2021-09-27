Advertisement

Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins

By KUSA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, Colo. (KUSA) - A Colorado mother died from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to a set of twins with two other children at home. Her family says she chose not to get the vaccine while pregnant.

Parker, Colorado, was a new home for Alicia Santana Rodgers and her family, a chance to pursue a better life. Her husband had a new job he liked, her eldest daughter was in elementary school and she’d just given birth to twins.

Then, Rodgers got sick with COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital. She would never make it home, dying Sept. 7. Her family says she chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy.

Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four daughters: an 8-year-old, a 1-year-old and 3-week-old twins.(Source: Teresa Santana, KUSA via CNN)

“She was an incredibly giving person, and she had a heart of gold,” said Rodgers’ mother, Teresa Santana.

Rodgers is survived by her husband and four daughters: an 8-year-old, a 1-year-old and the 3-week-old twins. They are now trying to relocate to New Mexico, where the rest of their family lives and they have an emotional and financial support system.

“It’s gonna be a long, hard road. It really is,” Teresa Santana said.

Rodgers’ parents say her adopted community of Parker has been generous in their support of the family. A GoFundMe set up to help with expenses has raised more than $18,000. Her daughter’s elementary school has also donated money, gift cards, baby formula, diapers and wipes.

“The generosity has made me break down several times – just unbelievable,” said Philip Santana, Rodgers’ father. “It means so much... just to have everybody together, so we can support each other.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data in August that indicates the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant people and their unborn children. The health agency encourages anyone who is pregnant or who was recently pregnant to get the vaccine, especially considering their “increased risk for severe illness” from the virus.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck stabbing
A man and woman were injured after a stabbing in Bismarck, a second woman in custody
Daredevil John Smith, known as the Flying Farmer, crashes his Chevrolet Caprice while...
North Dakota stuntman known as Flying Farmer crashes on jump
Montana train derailment
Amtrak train derailment in Montana causes travel delays in North Dakota
San Haven
Rolette Co. Sheriff: no trespassing at San Haven
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
At least 3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

Latest News

Authorities say the 35-year-old suspect shot the deputy in the face and back during a traffic...
Fla. authorities searching for man wanted in fatal shooting of deputy
The mother chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy, her family says.
'She had a heart of gold': Family mourns mother of 4 who died of COVID-19
Superintendent Beth Giese of Minnesota’s St. Francis Area Schools will be filling in as an...
Minn. school superintendent gets bus license amid driver shortage
With 60 routes, the school district was down to about 10 to 12 drivers, so the superintendent...
Minn. school superintendent gets bus driver license to help her district
The mother and her 2-year-old son fell from the third level concourse — the equivalent of six...
Deaths of mother, 2-year-old son in fall at Petco Park 'suspicious', police say