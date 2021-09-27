Advertisement

Minot State University gives $100 to vaccinated students

$100 Vaccine Incentive
(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – More college students are getting their COVID-19 shot for money at Minot State, according to university officials.

Minot State has been offering fully-vaccinated students $100 since late August.

Going into the new school year, the campus saw low numbers of fully-vaccinated students, but after the incentive came up, more than 500 students took advantage of the offer.

For perspective, the university has a current enrollment of 2,836 students.

The program has been successful in part with their vaccine clinics and a clinic on Oct. 19 will be the last one for students to take advantage of the $100 incentive, as the program wraps up Oct. 22.

Vice President of Student Affairs Kevin Harmon said last year around this time more than 600 students were out due to positive cases or close contacts, but this year looks much different in part to vaccines.

“As of today, we have seven identified cases on campus and seven close contacts, so under 15. So, the math is working well for us a year later,” said Harmon.

The funds are coming from the Federal Higher Education Emergency Relief program.

